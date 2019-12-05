|
Roger Lee Cook Sr.
Muncie - Roger Lee Cook Sr., 78, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at his residence in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.
He was born to Clarence and Anna (Young) Cook on February 9, 1941, in Co-Op, Kentucky.
Roger was married for fifty-six years to Joan (Bellomy) Cook; father of Linda (Rick) Beckman, Wilma (Bruce) Carrier, Renee (Jason) Good, and Roger Cook Jr.; grandfather to JoAnna (Brent) Lynn, Leann (Zack) Panacek, Tanya (Kyle) Keller, Taryn (Jeremy) McKnight, Krista Johns, Mason (Jessica) Good, and Myles Good; great-grandfather to Zachary Jayden Panacek, Logan "Loggie" Panacek, Ava Leann Panacek "Paw Paw's Girl", Wyatt Lynn, Cammie Johns, Sebastian Keller "Sebby", Alexa Johns, Annistyn Lynn "Annie", Eliana Keller, and Briar McKnight. Also surviving is his brother, James Cook; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Roy and Alva Cook; and two sisters, Pansy Dobbs, and Wilma Wilson.
Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Roger Sr. was proud to say that his family took great care of him. For the past three months, his son, Roger Jr., was his primary caregiver.
The family would like to thank homecare company, Simply Home, for the outstanding service with special thanks to Jackie, home health aide, and Omar, physical therapist. The family would also like to thank Kindred Hospice for the care and support provided in the last couple of weeks.
It is good to know that Paw Paw did the Happy Dance on the street of gold in heaven in the early morning hours on December 4, 2019.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019