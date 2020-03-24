Services
Roger Lee Davis


1952 - 2020
Muncie - Roger Lee Davis, 67, of Muncie, passed away on March 20, 2020 with family by his side. He was born on May 31, 1952 in Muncie to the late Thomas and Helen (Blevins) Davis. Following high school, Roger joined the U.S. Army. Roger worked for Muncie City Schools.

Roger was a loving husband, step-father, brother, and friend that will be missed by many; including the love of his life, Gladda Davis; loving step-sons: Danny Johnson, Ronnie Johnson, and Roger (Katiena) Johnson; grandchildren: Courtnie (Josh) Darr, Felicia (Shaun) Schad, Destini Johnson, Duston (Jorden) Johnson, and Ashley (Andrew) Johnson; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Tom (Vicki) Davis; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; brother & sister-in-law, Robert & Dinah Davis; step-son, Jerry Lee Johnson, and nephew, Scott Davis.

Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, has been honored to assist the family with funeral arrangements. A private burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
