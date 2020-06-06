Roger Mefford
Muncie - Roger D. Mefford, 74, of Muncie, Indiana left this world to be with his heavenly father on May 13, 2020. Roger was born in Madison, Indiana, the son of Edith Faye Poe Sells and Benjamin F. Mefford. Roger loved The Lord with all his heart, He was a photographer, owned and operated Mefford Photography, co-owner of Starbright Studios. He also worked at Muncie Reclamation and Supply Company and the Allen Detective Agency.
Roger had served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He also loved to go fishing, camping and model trains. He was a member of The Full Gospel Temple and also attended: Southside Church of God both in Muncie.
He will be greatly missed by his wife: Marilee (Walker) Mefford and his 3 sons-Mark D. Mefford, Tim L. (Bethanie) Mefford and Michael E. Mefford, also his daughter, Julie A. French (Phil) Meece, foster son-Joseph Arguijo. Roger had 6 grandchildren who he loved with all his heart: Alexis (Zach) Powers, Austin (Tiffany) Mefford, Cierra Danielsen, Bracken Mefford, Brennen Mefford, Dalton Danielson,
Roger had two great-grandchildren: Landon and Kaiden Powers; Roger had 2 sisters & 3 Brothers: Rose Bradley (David Anderson), Bonnie (Mike) Roberts, Benjamin (Linda) Mefford Jr., Jay Mefford, and Mark E, Mefford; his mother-in-law, Wanda Walker, His sisters-in-law, Katie (Chester) Bell and Christina Merrill ; several nieces and nephews, Amy Edwards, Greg (Tammy) Bell, Brad Bell, Vicki McDaniel and David McDaniel, Scott Gates and several nieces and nephews in Missouri.
He will also be missed by his fishing buddies and pals, Richard Green, Lamont Ellingwood, Mike Stiff and also friend Robert Hale.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Edith F. Sells and step-father Roy E. Sells and his father Benjamin F. Mefford; his brother, David R. Mefford ; sisters, April (Lucille) Mason, Brenda Blackburn; father-in-law, Fred Walker ; his sister-in-law and brother -in-law Dorothy and Tom Morris and his nephew , Dustin Gates.
Cremation is taking place with a memorial service to follow on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastors, John Clegg and Denny Helton officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Delaware Co. Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Wounded Warrior Project 230 W. Monroe St. Suite 200 Chicago, IL 60606 or the National Autism Society 6110 Executive Blvd. Suite 305 Rockville, Maryland 20852.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2020.