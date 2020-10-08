Roger W. Long
Muncie - Roger W. Long, 87, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
He was born in Grass Creek, Indiana on August 28, 1933, the son of Everett and Maxine (Geier) Long and graduated from Grass Creek High School.
Roger served his country honorably in The United States Marine Corps from 1954 until 1957and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant.
He went to work for Delaware Dynamics in 1960 and retired as Executive Vice President in 2001. Roger also served on the Board of Directors for First County Federal Credit Union.
He was an antique car enthusiast and was a founding member of the Central Indiana Old Car Club. Roger was also a judge for the Cord Auburn Duesenberg Club. He was a charter member of the Coin Club and a twenty-year member of the Euchre Card Club.
Roger attended St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Lawrence Catholic Church and most recently DeSoto United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of twenty-one years, Wanda Sue Stout-Long; his children who cared for him in his final days, Monica Nelson (Mark), Joe Long (Terrance Thibideaux), Carole Clohessy (Mike); step-children, Andrea Stout-McCord (Andy) and Amanda Stout-Bilbrey (Rick); grandchildren, Michael Nelson (Hillary), Matthew Nelson (Carlyn), Meghan Nelson, Carissa Clohessy (Emily), Jordan Clohessy (Katrina), Erica Clohessy, Drake Clohessy, Michaela Cox (Corey), Madison Long, Levi Long, Malory Myers, Brandon Bilbrey, Austin Bilbrey and Alyssa Bilbrey; great-grandchildren, Grant Clohessy, Rowan Clohessy, Maxwell, Maggie and Iris Cox; also surviving is his sister, Dorothy Young.
Roger was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Long in 1998; a son, Mike Long; and his parents.
Services will be 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Military Honors provided by The United States Marine Corps and the Veterans of Delaware County. The public may view the services live by going to www.facebook.com/MeeksMortuary
at 12:00 p.m.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the mortuary. Out of love and respect for the family and for the safety of everyone, masks are required and social distancing protocol will be in place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana (Little Red Door), Indiana Kidney Foundation or the charity of your choice
.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.