Services
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville
8212 South Walnut Street
Daleville, IN 47334
765-378-3242
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home
8212 South Walnut Street
Daleville, IN
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home
8212 South Walnut Street
Daleville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland E. Brown


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland E. Brown Obituary
Roland E. Brown

Muncie - Roland E. Brown, 89, resident of Muncie, Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 4, 2019, from his home at Elmcroft Senior Living, where he was loved and kindly cared for. He was born in Elwood, Indiana on December 6, 1929, to Everett and Nellie Brown. He graduated from Elwood High School in 1948, where he played football and basketball.

Following high school graduation, Roland worked for 20 years as a draftsman for Delco-Remy in Anderson, Indiana. Two years of that time was spent in the U.S. Army, stationed in Japan during the Korean War. Roland's path in life changed markedly when as an adult he trusted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Sensing God's leading in a new direction, he went to Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga to prepare for further service. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1975, a master's degree in 1977, and began a career of administration in several Christian elementary and secondary schools in Kentucky and Georgia.

Roland married the love of his life, Marianne Findley, in 1978, and together they served the Lord faithfully until her death in 2007. He loved fishing, wood-working, and gardening. He was an active member of Tabor Church, where he is known for his consistent faith, gentle spirit, smiling face, and grateful heart.

Roland was preceded in death by his parents and by his two beloved siblings, Wilma Malicoat and Howard Brown. Roland is survived by two children, Mark DeMasi and Gail Whitaker; three step-children who loved him dearly, Jacki Sellmansberger, Jennifer Findley Sandberg, and Bill Findley; 10 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and a host of friends. He is also survived by a favorite nephew, Rick (Corrina) Brown, of Georgetown, Texas.

Services will be held on Sunday at 4:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street, Daleville with Pastor Jim Sandberg officiating.

Friends may call from 2:00 PM until the time of the service on Sunday.

Burial will follow on Tuesday in Missouri.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tabor Church, 10500 S. Co. Rd. 300 West, Muncie, IN, 47302.

Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now