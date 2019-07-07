|
|
Roland E. Brown
Muncie - Roland E. Brown, 89, resident of Muncie, Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 4, 2019, from his home at Elmcroft Senior Living, where he was loved and kindly cared for. He was born in Elwood, Indiana on December 6, 1929, to Everett and Nellie Brown. He graduated from Elwood High School in 1948, where he played football and basketball.
Following high school graduation, Roland worked for 20 years as a draftsman for Delco-Remy in Anderson, Indiana. Two years of that time was spent in the U.S. Army, stationed in Japan during the Korean War. Roland's path in life changed markedly when as an adult he trusted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Sensing God's leading in a new direction, he went to Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga to prepare for further service. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1975, a master's degree in 1977, and began a career of administration in several Christian elementary and secondary schools in Kentucky and Georgia.
Roland married the love of his life, Marianne Findley, in 1978, and together they served the Lord faithfully until her death in 2007. He loved fishing, wood-working, and gardening. He was an active member of Tabor Church, where he is known for his consistent faith, gentle spirit, smiling face, and grateful heart.
Roland was preceded in death by his parents and by his two beloved siblings, Wilma Malicoat and Howard Brown. Roland is survived by two children, Mark DeMasi and Gail Whitaker; three step-children who loved him dearly, Jacki Sellmansberger, Jennifer Findley Sandberg, and Bill Findley; 10 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and a host of friends. He is also survived by a favorite nephew, Rick (Corrina) Brown, of Georgetown, Texas.
Services will be held on Sunday at 4:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street, Daleville with Pastor Jim Sandberg officiating.
Friends may call from 2:00 PM until the time of the service on Sunday.
Burial will follow on Tuesday in Missouri.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tabor Church, 10500 S. Co. Rd. 300 West, Muncie, IN, 47302.
Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press on July 7, 2019