Indianapolis - Rolland Affolder, 95, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Robin Run in Indianapolis. He was a veteran and served in the Army Air Corp in Italy during WWII. He was married to Kathleen Affolder for 69 years until she went to be with the Lord in 2013. For sixty years they lived in the same house in Muncie, Indiana. Kathleen often volunteered to serve in a variety of ministries, and Rolland was a constant and devoted companion in support of that service.

Rolland was born may 28, 1924, in Ohio, and graduated from Decatur High School in 1942. Mr. Affolder was a 43-year employee at Overhead Door Company.

He leaves behind two sons, Thomas Affolder, (wife, Chris), Sheridan, Indiana, and David Affolder, (wife, Cindy), Suwanee, Georgia; four grandchildren, Tim Affolder,(wife, Ansley), Amy Vanosdol, (husband, Brad), and Elijah and Erin Bammann; five great grandchildren, Connor, Taylor and Clare Vanosdol, and Rolland and Conrad Affolder.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lovina Affolder (Decatur), his wife, Kathleen Affolder, his daughters Dr. Linda Stropes and Laura Affolder, his brother Vernon Affolder, sisters Pauline Houck and Katherine Somers.

Cremated remains will be inurned at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie during a private family committal service at a later date. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
