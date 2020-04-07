|
|
Roma Lee Pursifull
Redkey - Roma Lee Pursifull, 85, of Redkey, IN, passed away Saturday, April 4th, 2020 peacefully at Albany Health Care & Rehabilitation Center. Roma Lee was born in Redkey, IN, on January 3, 1935 a daughter of the late Helen J. (Rathbun) and John H. Landess. She was a 1953 graduate of Redkey High School and a 1969 graduate of Ball State Teachers College where she received her Bachelor's Degree in English and Business Education. Roma Lee was the loving wife of Keith A. Pursifull who she happily married on June 26, 1955. She was a dedicated farmers wife, homemaker and teacher. Roma Lee was a member of the First Christian Church, Redkey IN, University Christian Church, Ladies Aid, Cosmos Club, International Order of Eastern Star, Jayland Antique Car Club and the director and leader of VBS for several years She enjoyed singing and playing the piano and organ, both at home as well as at church. She loved to cook and enjoyed gardening and canning fruits and vegetables. She loved to open her home and host lots of get-togethers with family and friends. Her home was a place where everyone was welcome and if you were up for the challenge, she would play you in a competitive game of Ping-Pong or pool. Roma Lee and Keith hosted the annual church New Year's party for several years. Other favorite past-times included reading and crocheting. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren out on the farm. Roma Lee is survived by her precious husband Keith, son Eric Pursifull (wife Loria), four daughters; Jill Pursifull, Debbie Bogue (husband Paul), Cindy Logan (husband Roger), Lisa Higgins (husband Joe), brother John A. Landess (wife Barb), 15 grandchildren; Andrea Bogue, Shayla Sickels (Gabrial), Kyle Bogue (Amy), Kayla Bogue, Nathan Logan (Giselle), Jason Logan, Brandon Logan (Kandi), Holly Logan, Erica Kelly (Michael), Tyler Pursifull (Leah), Leah Thornburg, Kelli Thornburg, Paul Ryan Thornburg, John Higgins, Kelly McDaniel, 31 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son David Pursifull and grandson Aaron Bogue. Services will be private for the family in order to keep family and friends safe during this difficult time due to the pandemic. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Redkey, IN. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The University Christian Church, 2400 N. Nebo Rd, Muncie, IN 47304. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020