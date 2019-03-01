|
Ron D. Brown
MUNCIE - Ron D. Brown, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at I.U. Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
He was born on December 28, 1952 in Muncie, the son of Floyd and Naomi Brown.
Ron graduated from South Side High School and attended Ball State University. He married the love of his life, Jeanie Brown on September 3, 1999.
Ron was President and General Manager of Precision Printing, owner and President of Graphic Technology, and a sales representative at Harmony Printing. He was current co-owner of Jeron Printing. He was previously on the board at Hillcroft and the YMCA.
Ron was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He absolutely loved and adored his wife, Jeanie. Ron enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, and golfing. He was always willing to accept, love, and care for others as they were his own family.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Jeanie Brown; five children, Wendy Brown (John Miller), Dr. Justin Brown (Dr. Shanan Brown), Lissy Yadon Vollmer (Randy), John Yadon (Alana Yadon), and Brooke Yadon (Tyler McNamara); grandchildren, Jalen, Ellie, Ray, Jack, Audrey, Reece, Harrison, and Kaleb; sister, Beverly Evans; and lifelong fishing buddy, Mikey Armstrong, Brother Billy, Harry Larry and Jon Mark.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private celebration for family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana- Little Red Door, 2311 W. Jackson Street, Muncie, In 47303 or The Salvation Army Muncie, 1015 N. Wheeling Ave., Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 1, 2019