Ron Everett
Daleville - Ron Everett, 69, of Daleville passed on to his heavenly home on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson.
Ron was born in Muncie on June 12, 1951, son of Arnold and Betty (Leathers) Everett, and was a lifelong resident of Daleville. He graduated from Daleville High School in 1969, where he was a GREAT athlete, participating in basketball, track, baseball, and cross-country. After high school and one year at Ball State University, Ron joined the Army, serving his country in Vietnam. While in the Army he began lifting weights, excelling in power lifting when he returned home from his tour of duty. He went on to be named the State Power Lifting champion 6 times, setting 24 records. Also, he was named the National Power Lifting champion 3 times, and the Senior World Power Lifting champion 1 time. His all-time records were: 485 lbs for the bench press, and 685 lbs for the deadlift. Ron was inducted into the Delaware County Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004.
In addition to working at Delco Remy General Motors in Anderson, Ron owned and operated Everett's Gym in Daleville and later in Middletown. He also drove a school bus for Daleville and Shenandoah schools. Ron loved helping people with exercise / lifting, particularly kids, and he loved animals, even giving dog bones to the dogs that were at the homes of the kids that rode his bus !
Survivors include special 'special' friend Debbie Rodriguez-Young, Hobart, IN; daughter Kayla Rieman (Jason), Columbus Grove, OH; brother Arnie Everett (Debbie) of Daleville; nieces Amanda Everett of Albuquerque, NM, and Kimberly Williams (Jared) of Greenwood, IN; nephew Jacob Everett of Cicero, IN; Aunt Eldora Leathers of Honey Creek, IN, and Uncle Earl (Tobi) Everett of San Diego, CA; also several 'awesome' cousins who live in this area.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Jeanne Everett, and several aunts & uncles.
At Ron's request, there will be graveside services with military rites including a 21 gun salute which will be held at Saunders Cemetery, Daleville, on Saturday, September 12, at 11:00 a.m.
Memorials may be made to the Veterans Administration / The Wall That Heals.
