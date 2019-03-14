Ron Orebaugh



Muncie - Ron Orebaugh,64, died Friday evening March 8, 2019 with his family by his side, at Memorial University Hospital in Savanna, Georgia, from cardiac arrest.



Born August 16, 1954 in Muncie to Robert (Bob) and Roseva (Lang) Orebaugh, he grew up on his parents dairy farm, and grandparents hog farm near Selma. He graduated from Wapahani High School in 1972, and from Purdue University Short Course in 1973 majoring in Animal Husbandry.



Ron had a varied career working as a herdsman on other farms, as a school bus driver, working at Indiana Steel & Wire, the State of Indiana as a Dairy Inspector and always a farmer where he and wife Susan had their own dairy farm and raised hogs. They also showed livestock at county fairs and Indiana State Fair. He also worked as a Duroc Breed Manager at the State Fair for several years and enjoyed working with 4-H, where he was a lifelong member and FFA members to spark their interest in livestock.



Their most recent venture was owning and operating Grand Grilling Catering plus being a vendor at Minnetrista's Farmers Market for the past 16 years. Ron was well known for grilling and selling Porkburgers at Minnetrista and Yorktown Farmers Markets. Ron had enjoyed participating in 100 Men Who Cook for the last 9 years.



He also served as Supervisor on the board of the Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District. Due to his work on the board he was awarded the 2016 John W. and Janice B. Fisher Governance Award from the Ball Brothers Foundation. Ron was a board member of the Eastern Indiana Livestock Breeders, member of Cowan Lions Club, Kiwanis and much more.



Ron never met a stranger and always went out of his way to help everyone. He will be missed.



Survivors include his wife of forty-two years, Susan; son Rok (Katie); grandchildren Threya and Roland of Georgia; three sisters, Roxi Poe, Becky Daugherty and Rachel (Alan) Lovett; sister-in-law, Julie (Dan) Hilbert; nephews, Adam (Heather) Poe; Aaron Ashton, and David (Heather) Ashton; nieces, Abby (Dylan) Deputy, Elizabeth Lovett; great niece, Gracie Crow; two great nephews, Levi Ashton and Colton Ashton; aunt, Sue Haney O'Dell; cousins, Angela Haney, Jane (Jay) Winter and Tom (Jaimi) Haney, plus many Orebaugh cousins throughout Delaware County; our Grand Grilling family; and many special, close friends.



Preceding him in death are his parents; Bob and Roseva Orebaugh, grandparents Floren and Ruth Orebaugh, and Charles and Mildred Lang, Uncle Harold Lang and in-laws George and Carol Rowland.



Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.



Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel or one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the mortuary.



Memorials may be directed to the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or the 4-H Foundation, c/o The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, 201 E. Jackson Street, #100, Muncie, IN 47305.



Published in The Star Press on Mar. 14, 2019