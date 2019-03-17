|
|
Ron Veselack
Grand Junction - Ron Veselack, 82, a gifted music educator and tireless volunteer of Grand Junction, CO, was born in Bloomington/Normal, IL, to John and Helen Veselack. Ron and Marilyn Warren were high school sweethearts and were married in 1957. He graduated from Illinois State University with Bachelors and Masters Degrees. Ron taught at Hopedale, IL; Burris Laboratory School at Ball State University in Muncie, IN, and in public and private schools including Holy Family Catholic School in Grand Junction, CO. He was a Mason - Palisade Lodge #125 and directed Grand Junction's Centennial Band and Sentimental Journey Band that played for retirement and nursing homes, churches, and fundraisers for the HOLY FAMILY SCHOOL band program.
Ron's father, mother and brother preceded him in death and leaves his wife Marilyn; son Mark, and Frederick Hairston of Oak Park, Illinois; daughter, Joan Gennarini and husband Rob of Delaware. Ron will be missed by his family, and many students, musicians and friends in the Grand Valley. Memorials can be made to Holy Family Catholic School or Hope West Hospice.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 17, 2019