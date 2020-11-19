Ronald CrabtreeMuncie - Funeral services celebrating the life of Ronald E. Crabtree of Muncie, Indiana will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Marion County National Veterans Cemetery, 1700 East 38th Street, Marion, Indiana. Officiating will be Bro. Larry Waters. Interment will follow in the Marion National Cemetery, Marion, Indiana, under the direction of Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center, Muncie, Indiana.Family will receive friends Friday, November 20, 2020 at Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center, 801 West Adams Street Muncie, Indiana, from 11:00 am until 12:00 noon.Ronald served in the United States Marine Corp and the United States Army as an RN Nurse. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, He loved helping people and he loved to serve. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed life. He went above and beyond in everything he did, loving the outdoors, fishing and computers was also his passion.He is preceded in death by his father Roger Crabtree.Those left to cherish his memories include mother, Judy Crabtree, Brother Robert Crabtree, brother Jerry Lee Crabtree, wife Susan aunt Bonnie Roberts, aunt Gala Roberts, cousin Hobert Dixon best friend Donnie Cresent, numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.Memorial may be made to Marion National Cemetery.