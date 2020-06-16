Ronald E. "Ron" Reiter
Muncie - Ronald E. "Ron" Reiter, 85, passed away on Saturday evening, June 13 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born on March 3, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Robert E. and Melvina E. (Wombold) Reiter. Ron married Carolyn Trittschuh on June 23, 1962 in Versailles, Ohio. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy.
He retired from Dayton Walther as a tool designer. While serving in the Navy, he discovered his love of boats and airplanes. He was a member of High Street United Methodist Church and Bethany Sunday School class.
Ron enjoyed spending his winters in New Smyrna Beach, Florida for the past 20 years. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 58 years, Carolyn Reiter of Muncie; two children, Michael Reiter of Yorktown and Michelle Blackburn (husband, Bill) of Noblesville; four grandchildren, Austin Reiter (wife, Danielle), Britney, Emily and Nataley Blackburn; and one sister, Gretchen Burton (husband, John) of Beavercreek, OH.
The family would like to acknowledge the special friendship of Tom and Jean Ostendorf and Les and Nancy Kehr for the past forty plus years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Full military honors will follow the service at the mortuary provided by the Veterans of Delaware County. Burial will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Mound Hill Cemetery, Eaton, Ohio.
Family and friends may call at the Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be directed to Indy Honor Flight, P.O. Box 10, Plainfield, IN 46168 to honor Ron's service in the Navy.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.