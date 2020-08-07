Ronald Eugene Conner



Muncie - Ronald "Ron" Eugene Conner 76, passed away on July 30th, 2020 at home. Ron was born June 24, 1944 in Muncie to Milford Clayton and Anna May (Parish) Conner.



He graduated from Muncie Central High School and remained a proud and loyal Bearcat fan. During his career, Ron was employed through Muncie Newspapers. His pastimes included softball, bowling, and fishing.



Ron is survived by a daughter Christina (Don) Hossom of Muncie and a special grandson, Conner Ivan. Siblings include: Marilyn Sue Conner, Terry Leroy Conner, and Sheryl Ann Hiatt. Ron is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Funeral services for Ron will be held Friday August 14th, 2020 at 12pm at Gardenview Funeral Home. Friends and family may call an hour prior to the time of services. Pastor Steve Graves will officiate. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory.



Love fiercely and forgive often. Tomorrow is never promised. Accept what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what will be.









