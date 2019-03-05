|
Ronald F. Yates
Hartford City - Ronald F. Yates, 77, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 in The Woodlands, Muncie.
He was born on November 13, 1941 in Blackford County to Francis and Clelia (Creager) Yates and attended Roll and Hartford City Schools. He served his country in the United States Navy as a Gunner's Mate.
On November 13, 1962, he married Brenda L. Swartz in her hometown of New Bedford, MA.
Ronald retired from ABB in Muncie, after several years as a welder and in quality control. In addition, he engaged in farming in Washington Township for many years.
He was a 50-year member of Whitney Lodge #229, F. & A. M., Muncie and York Rite, Valley of Indianapolis. Ronald enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as putting on hog roasts for family and friends.
In addition to his wife of fifty-six years, he leaves behind one son, Brian (Carol) Yates; one daughter Brenda Habich (Bob); one sister, Becky Black (Steve); four grandchildren: Brad (Laura) Yates, Chayna Yates (Baxter Bartlett), Sara Pasch (Jason) and Molly Jones (Matt); two great-grandchildren: Brendan Yates and Harriet Pasch. Two aunts: Mary Lou Marshall and Gladys Yates. One nephew Eric (Ashley) Black, a great-niece, Allyson Black, as well as several cousins.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, March 8th, at the Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Masonic Rites will be rendered by Whitney Lodge #229 at 1:00 p.m., with Military Rites and burial following at the Hartford City Cemetery, by the Delaware County Veterans Honor Guard.
The family requests memorials to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Visit www.watersfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences to his family.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 5, 2019