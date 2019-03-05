Services
Waters Funeral Home
501 W Washington St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0710
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Waters Funeral Home
501 W Washington St
Hartford City, IN 47348
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Waters Funeral Home
501 W Washington St
Hartford City, IN 47348
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Yates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald F. Yates


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald F. Yates Obituary
Ronald F. Yates

Hartford City - Ronald F. Yates, 77, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 in The Woodlands, Muncie.

He was born on November 13, 1941 in Blackford County to Francis and Clelia (Creager) Yates and attended Roll and Hartford City Schools. He served his country in the United States Navy as a Gunner's Mate.

On November 13, 1962, he married Brenda L. Swartz in her hometown of New Bedford, MA.

Ronald retired from ABB in Muncie, after several years as a welder and in quality control. In addition, he engaged in farming in Washington Township for many years.

He was a 50-year member of Whitney Lodge #229, F. & A. M., Muncie and York Rite, Valley of Indianapolis. Ronald enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as putting on hog roasts for family and friends.

In addition to his wife of fifty-six years, he leaves behind one son, Brian (Carol) Yates; one daughter Brenda Habich (Bob); one sister, Becky Black (Steve); four grandchildren: Brad (Laura) Yates, Chayna Yates (Baxter Bartlett), Sara Pasch (Jason) and Molly Jones (Matt); two great-grandchildren: Brendan Yates and Harriet Pasch. Two aunts: Mary Lou Marshall and Gladys Yates. One nephew Eric (Ashley) Black, a great-niece, Allyson Black, as well as several cousins.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, March 8th, at the Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Masonic Rites will be rendered by Whitney Lodge #229 at 1:00 p.m., with Military Rites and burial following at the Hartford City Cemetery, by the Delaware County Veterans Honor Guard.

The family requests memorials to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

Visit www.watersfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences to his family.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now