|
|
Ronald "Kojak" Fouch
Redkey - Ronald "Kojak" Claude Fouch, 78, of Redkey, IN passed away Thursday evening, March 5, 2020 at Albany Healthcare of Albany, IN. He was born November 27, 1941 in Muncie, IN the son of Victor Claude and Annabelle (Newlin) Fouch. He was a 1960 graduate of Selma High School. He served in the Army National Guard.
Ron retired in 2006 as a self-employed truck driver. He had also served in Law Enforcement for many years. He was a member of the NRA and the Portland Tractor and Engine Club.
He leaves to cherish her memory a loving wife, Marlene; two sons, Breen Peck of Redkey, IN and Harper Peck of Wauseon, OH; a daughter, Diana Selvey (husband, Gary) of Albany, IN; a brother, Steve Fouch (wife, Deb) of Redkey, IN; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Georganna Fouch.
There will be no visiting hours or services. Cremation was selected. Burial will follow in Hepton Union Cemetery of Nappanee, IN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Dunkirk Memorial Chapel of Dunkirk, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020