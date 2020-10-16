Ronald H. King
Yorktown - Ronald H. King, 89, of Yorktown, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Ron was born on January 21, 1931 in Yorktown to the late Homer and Opal (Ellis) King. He was a 1950 graduate of Yorktown High School and went on to earn his master's degree in education from Ball State University. He also earned a degree in Health Administration from IUPUI. Ron worked as a teacher of Industrial Arts at Daleville, Franklin, and Wilson schools for 39 years, retiring in 1993. After retirement Ron spent his winters in Bradenton, Florida. Ron was a lifetime member of Yorktown United Methodist Church. Other memberships include Kappa Delta Pi, Epsilon Pi Tau, Indiana Industrial Education Assoc., Muncie Teacher's Assoc., Carving Club, Lions Club, Good Sam Camping Club, and Knights of Pythias. Ron enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping, and traveling to 49 of the 50 states.
Ron was a man with magic hands, a true artist, lover of wood, builder, teacher, and a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Faustine King; two daughters, Kera Saunders (husband Randy) and Kim Witty (husband Alan); two granddaughters, Tiffany Anton and Caitlin Young; three step-grandchildren, Stephanie Wilkerson, Andrew Witty, and Alison Witty; a great-grandson, Chae Anton; and three step-great-grandchildren, Zachary Coopman, Spencer Weathers, and James Witty.
Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Richard King.
A funeral service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Yorktown United Methodist Church, 2301 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Pastor Kate Muhlbaier will officiate. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Tuesday at Yorktown United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be given to the Yorktown United Methodist Church.
