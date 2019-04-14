|
|
Ronald Hugh Greer
Muncie - Ronald Hugh Greer, 77, of Muncie, died early Tuesday morning, April 9, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born August 11, 1941 in Hammond, IN and was the son of the late Aubrey L. & Martha S. Greer.
Ron retired after 30 years of dedicated services from Hi-Way Dispatch as a truck driver. He loved to fish and was a member of Muncie Senior Bass Busters and Huntington Bass Club. Ron enjoyed racing and anything with cars. He attended New Life Presbyterian Church of Yorktown.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 26 years Bobbette Kay (Sharp) Greer of Yorktown; two step-daughters Kimmberly Shreves of Markville and Marcia Parsons of Muncie; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a brother Wayne Greer of Crown Point.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 5 p.m. at New Life Presbyterian Church, 8000 White River Road, Yorktown, IN 47396 with Pastors Bob O'Bannon and Brian Alfred officiating. Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Memorial Contributions may be made to New Life Presbyterian Church, with envelopes provided at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Garden View Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfunerlhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 14, 2019