Services
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Jenkins


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Jenkins Obituary
Ronald Jenkins

Winchester - Ronald Wayne Jenkins, 72, of Winchester, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home with his wife by his side. He was born March 8, 1947, in Winchester, to Clarence and Nora (Henissa) Jenkins.

Ronald was a furnace operator for 48 years at OMCO where he served as union president for 6 years and a union representative over 20 years. He was baptized June 11, 2018 by Rev. Tom Govin. He was a member of the Farmland Conservation Club. Ronald enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, and fishing, but most important was his love for his family. He was also an avid Cincinnati Reds fan.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 54 years Linda (Cook) Jenkins of Winchester; children, Robbie (Tanya) Jenkins, Angela (Doug) Fritz, and Asha (Doug) Harper; his grandchildren, Katie (Gary) Nelson, Miranda Jenkins, Tyler (Claireese) Dunham, Madison Jenkins, Kyle Armstrong, Lindsey Jenkins, Lexi Jenkins, and Bryn Harper; 6 great grandchildren, Mason, Ava, and Holden Nelson, Jemma Slavin, Maverick Dunham, and Madden Molan; three brothers, Jim (Betty) Jenkins, Harold (Nancy) Jenkins, and Larry (Bert) Jenkins; a sister, Josephine Puccini; three sisters-in-law, Cathy Cook, Colene (Phil) Wallace, and Hazel Summer; and a brother-in-law, Rod (Darla) Cook.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Delores Baldwin; and four brothers, Bob Jenkins, Max Jenkins, Bill Jenkins, and Randy Jenkins.

A service to celebrate Ronald's life will be at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home, with Rev Tom Hulsman. Burial will follow at the Weimer Cemetery north of Saratoga, IN.

Friends and family may call from 5-8 p.m., on Tuesday, June 18, and an hour before the service on Wednesday, all at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank State of the Heart Hospice.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now