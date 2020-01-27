|
Ronald Kerrigan
Greenfield - Ronald Joseph Kerrigan, age 82, of Greenfield passed away January 23, 2020 at Greenfield Healthcare. He was born November 16, 1937 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Harold J. and Thelma M. (Osborn) (Kerrigan) Busby.
Ron was a 1955 graduate of GOV I P Gray High School. He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Maryland. Ron continued his education at Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis and Ball State University.
Ron joined the U.S. Air Force in May 1955 and served his country for over 40 years retiring as Chief Master Sergeant, E-9 as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Deputy Commanding General of the District of Columbia Air National Guard in 1996. He was a true company man and was highly decorated for his dedication to the Air Force. Throughout his career he served in several different capacities including; the Department of Agriculture, U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the U. S. Department of Treasury all in Washington, DC. He was also a member of the Indiana Historical Society, Landmarks of Indiana Preservation and Western Wayne Heritage, Inc. In his spare time, he enjoyed researching and genealogy.
He is survived by his wife Betty (Brunner) Kerrigan; his children and several grandchildren. His parents preceded him in death.
Friends may call 10 - 11 am, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, 1780 West Main Street, Greenfield, Indiana 46140. A 1 pm graveside service and entombment with Military Rites provided by the U.S. Air Force and the Greenfield Veterans Honor Guard at Crown Hill Cemetery Field of Valor, 700 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020