Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes
109 W Windsor St
Montpelier, IN 47359
(765) 728-2414
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Ronald L. Enochs Obituary
Ronald L. Enochs

Pennville, IN - Ronald L. Enochs, 66, of Marana, AZ, formerly of Pennville, IN. passed away at 11:15 AM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Casa De La Luz in Tucson, AZ. He was born on Wednesday, May 07, 1952, in Hartford City, IN. He married Catherine Ann (Lanahan) Enochs on Wednesday, June 06, 2001 in Sevierville, TN. Ron was a 1970 graduate of Pennville High School where he played basketball, ran track, and was a member of FFA. He attended Pleasantdale U.M Church. He went to apprenticeship school at IBEW in Kansas City. Ron had been a Jay & Blackford County farmer for 43 years. He was electric contractor. He was a member of the IBEW Local 855 in Muncie, In. Ron enjoyed horseback riding, snow skiing, traveling, fishing, and big game hunting.

He will be sadly missed by his Wife - Catherine Ann (Lanahan) Enochs, Marana, AZ, Children - Nakoma Garcia, Colorado,Renee (Phil) Gregg, Marana, AZ, Jason (Kiley) Lanahan, Dacula, GA,Jessica (Sean) Fryman, Indianapolis, IN, Allison (John) Bennett, Greenfield, IN, Emma Enochs, Marana, AZ, and 8 Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his Father - Lester L Enochs, and Mother - Josephine M. (Harter) Enochs.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Saturday, March 02, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. A service to celebrate his life will follow at 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 02, 2019 with Martin & Ryan Ingram officiating.

Preferred memorials: In Lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations go to donor's favorite charity.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 26, 2019
