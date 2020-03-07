|
Ronald L. Flynn
Muncie - Ronald L. Flynn, 74, passed away early Saturday morning, February 29, 2020 at Sunrise on Old Meridian in Carmel after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
He was born on April 28, 1945 in New Castle, the son of Taylor and Mary (Bailey) Flynn and graduated from New Castle High School in 1963 and from Trine (Tri-State) University with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1967.
He worked at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Akron, Ohio before moving back to Indiana and working with various automotive companies and other businesses in Central Indiana.
He enjoyed his family, traveling and especially flying. Mr. Flynn had a private pilot's license, was instrument rated and owned several planes over the years.
Mr. Flynn is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marta (Durham) Flynn of Muncie; one daughter, Megan Coffin (husband, John) of Carmel; two grandchildren, Camille and Corinne; one brother, Robert Flynn(wife, Judy) of Leesburg, FL; and two nephews, Tristan and Tanner Snell; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Brenda Snell.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2700 W. Moore Road, Muncie with Reverend Mona Dale officiating. Private burial will be held in Jones Cemetery.
Friends and family may call at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2700 W. Moore Road, Muncie, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the , 50 E. 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240 or online at www.alz/org/indiana.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020