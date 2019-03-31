|
Ronald Lee Clevenger
- - 74 , died unexpectedly on February 28 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Fl. After surviving 4 strokes the 5th one took him home. Ronnie and Jane were spending the winter at LaBelle Woods in LaBelle, Fl like they had done for the last 25 years. Ronnie spent his last day doing what they loved to do ; Being with great friends, onan amazing motorcycle ride in the beautiful Florida sunshine and then with family and great food!
Ronnie was in the Marine Corp and was honored with a n amazing tribute a t his celebration o f life held in our little church in Alva, Fl. Patriot Guard and Color Guard escorting family and friends o n over 50 motorcycles.
Ronnie grew up in Eaton, IN and graduated from Eaton High School. Ronnie lived in Florida for several years starting in the late 70 's, relocating from Eaton, IN and he built a very successful septic tank business in LaBelle, Fl. Moving back to Eaton in the 9 0 's. Two years ago sold his home in Eaton that he and Jane had built from the ground up to start again in Da cula , GA .
Wanting to b e a part o f everything, Ronnie would do anything to help anyone. Some of his favorite things were coaching little league, boating and fishing, riding his Harley, flying his ultra light, farming with his brother Randy, golfing ( especially the time he got his hole in one! ) , and watching movies.
Ronnie is preceded in death b y his Mother Mary Williams Clevenger and his Father Clayton Howard Clevenger. Left here to carry o n is his wife Jane Sho cklee Clevenger, his children Sheila and her husband Jason Roberts, Chris Clevenger and his wife Carrie, Lori with her husband Todd Ma rmo n tello . 1 2 grandchildren, Ashlyn , Taylor, Kyra , Jo sie, Cole, Lauren, Jessica and husband Taylor, Ka mero n ( KC ) and wife Sammie, Ma ka ila , Austin, Braxton and Shelby. 5 great grandchildren, Amelia, Dylan, Hadley, Stephen and Adeline. His sister C a ssie and husband Kelly Whitesel and brother Randy Clevenger and wife Darlene.
Family and Friends were very important to Ronnie and he strived every day to live in God's Grace - and he lived to his fullest potential!
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 31, 2019