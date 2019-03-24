Services
Harvey Engelhardt Funeral & Cremation Services
1600 Colonial Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-2177
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Victory Temple
3708 West 26th Street
Muncie, IN
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Victory Temple
3708 West 26th Street
Muncie, IN
Resources
Pastor Ronald Lee Drown

Pastor Ronald Lee Drown Obituary
Pastor Ronald Lee Drown

- - Pastor Ronald Lee Drown, 78, met his Lord and Savior Yeshua, (Jesus), face to face on March 14, 2019, after a battle with illness. His devotion to his God, his love for teaching, and passion for Hebrew studies in search of truth with a strong emphasis on the Hebraic roots of Christianity, was only matched by his love for his family.

Ronald, author of several books, dedicated years of study and research into the ancient Hebrew writings, Jewish thought, and biblical translations. He read, spoke, and wrote Hebrew and taught Hebrew to students of the bible.

Ronald was blessed with a very large and loving family. He married his beloved wife, Ruth Estella Beard, sixty-one years ago. Together they raised and supported seven wonderful children while evangelizing regionally, pastoring and working hard in Ron's construction business.

Ron is survived by his wife, Ruth; his sons, Nathan (Aurea), James (Sharon), John (Laurie), and Ronald; his daughters, Grace Drown, Martha Grass, and Mary Blades (Larry); his grandchildren, Melissa Hammond (Ryan), Brittany Schmidt (Michael), Natasha Grass, Nathan Grass (Debie), Chantel Grass, Pepere Lebo (Nick), Brent Edwards, Joshua Drown (Shanelle), Jacob Drown (Hannah), Jeshua Drown, Jonathan Drown, Josiah Drown, Ana Grasso (Michael), Mara Drown, Olivia Drown, Whitney Morgan, Lauren Morgan, Zachary Blades, and Chad Blades; as well as many beloved great-grandchildren; his brothers, Wayne Drown, and Jim Drown.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan David; his brothers, Larry Drown, and Fred Nichol; his parents; and his grandson, Derek.

Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Victory Temple, 3708 West 26th Street, Muncie, Indiana 47302. Bruce Carrier, one of Pastor Drown's respected Biblical Hebrew students who was mentored under his ministry, will be officiating. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 24, 2019
