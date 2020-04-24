Services
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
12:45 PM
12:45 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
12:45 PM
Ronald Macken


1940 - 2020
Ronald Macken Obituary
Ronald Macken

Muncie - Ronald Macken, 79, beloved husband and father, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Ron was born on June 6, 1940, to Eugene and Rosanna Macken in Muncie, Indiana. After graduating from Muncie Central, he went on to study and become a skilled X-ray certified pipeline welder from Hobart Welding Institute. After graduation, he worked for Indiana Gas Company for 31 years until retirement.

On Feb 4, 1961, Ron (Ronnie) and Carolyn were married at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Muncie, IN. They raised three children, Ronald, Robin, and Rita. Throughout their marriage and into retirement they were seasonal campers between Michigan and Florida.

Ron had a passion for scale model train collecting and creating layouts. Other hobbies included Hi-Fi stereo systems, boating, bass fishing, and camping. After retirement, Ron's biggest passion was traveling with his wife Carolyn throughout the states in their RV. He will be known forever as someone able to sit, talk, laugh, and share extensively over a cup of coffee and a cigarette about his hobbies. Best known for telling others what he thought without filters.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Rosanna Macken, bother Genie Macken, and grandson Christopher Schwer. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Macken, children, Ronald Joseph Macken, Robin (Rodney) Lennon, and Rita (Greg) Schwer. Seven grandchildren, grandson Adam Lennon (Taylor), granddaughter's Cheryl (Carl) Bryan, Holly (Travis) Reis, Shelbi Macken, Sarah (Craig) O'Leary, Cassandra (Justin) Burkett, Emily Macken. Six great children, Riley, Carson, Oliya, Piper, Ella, and Cora.

Funeral Services will be held privately on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. The public may view Ronald's service at www.facebook.com/MeeksMortuary. Burial will take place in Elm Ridge Cemetery.

Due to COVID 19, the family is requesting in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to St. Lawrence Church or an organization of your choice who is supporting first responders and front-line workers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
