1/1
Ronald McKinley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald McKinley

Muncie - Ronald Joe McKinley, 67, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Joe was born on November 12, 1952 in Muncie to Eugene and Jeanne (McClellan) McKinley. He graduated from Delta High School in 1970.

Joe was skilled carpenter and a hard worker, working since he was fifteen years old. He spend time in Houston, Texas working as a lead carpenter for Coca Cola and later worked in Florida, designing and building patios.

He was a member of the Sons of Amvets Post 12 and loved the great outdoors. Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting as well as crafting his own beer and wine.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Jodi Cook (Jon) of Eaton; his mother, Jeanne McKinley; brother, Greg McKinley (Gloria); granddaughter, Abigail Cook; his girlfriend of over 20 years, Krista McCready; two nephews, Chris McKinley (Amber Gordon) and Andy McKinley, and a great-nephew, Devin McKinley.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene McKinley.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S Hartford St., Eaton.

Funeral services will be held following visitation at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Rusty Clements officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory.

Memorials may be made to the Amvets Post 12, 7621 N State Road 3, Muncie, IN 47303 or the charity of the donor's choice.

Visit PitmanRichman.com to sign the guestbook or leave the condolences for the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pitman-Richman Funeral Home
200 S Hartford St
Eaton, IN 47338
(765) 396-3243
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pitman-Richman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved