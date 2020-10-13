Ronald McKinley
Muncie - Ronald Joe McKinley, 67, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Joe was born on November 12, 1952 in Muncie to Eugene and Jeanne (McClellan) McKinley. He graduated from Delta High School in 1970.
Joe was skilled carpenter and a hard worker, working since he was fifteen years old. He spend time in Houston, Texas working as a lead carpenter for Coca Cola and later worked in Florida, designing and building patios.
He was a member of the Sons of Amvets Post 12 and loved the great outdoors. Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting as well as crafting his own beer and wine.
Joe is survived by his daughter, Jodi Cook (Jon) of Eaton; his mother, Jeanne McKinley; brother, Greg McKinley (Gloria); granddaughter, Abigail Cook; his girlfriend of over 20 years, Krista McCready; two nephews, Chris McKinley (Amber Gordon) and Andy McKinley, and a great-nephew, Devin McKinley.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene McKinley.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S Hartford St., Eaton.
Funeral services will be held following visitation at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Rusty Clements officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory.
Memorials may be made to the Amvets Post 12, 7621 N State Road 3, Muncie, IN 47303 or the charity of the donor's choice
