Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center
2048 N. 1000 W.
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Ronald "Mick" McWilliams


1935 - 2020
Ronald "Mick" McWilliams Obituary
Ronald "Mick" McWilliams

Parker City - Ronald "Mick" McWilliams, 85, of Parker City, IN passed away early Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020 at Albany Healthcare of Albany, IN.

A service to celebrate Mick's life will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Burial will be at Union Cemetery of Windsor, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 11:00 a.m. to service time on Saturday, at the funeral home. A full obituary read and online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
