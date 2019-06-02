Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
YORKTOWN - On May 29th, at the age of 81, Ronald "Ronnie" Myers went to his Lord. His determination to live his life with cancer was a tribute to his strength and resolve. As with everything he did, Ron was "all in" to fight his cancer to the end.

A 1957 graduate of Yorktown High School, Ron starred at basketball, as well as showing exceptional skill at baseball and still holds records in track. As an avid outdoorsman, Ron won awards as a Championship Turkey Shooter. He had a passion for guns.

Ron was a barber for fifty-seven years. His RON'S BARBER SHOP was an icon in the Yorktown area, which specialized in beautifying the Yorktown area one head at a time.

Ron will miss his many friends in Gulf Shores, where he and Betty spent their winters. To keep his hand in the barbering business, Ron worked at Wayne's Barber Shop in Gulf Shores, where his ability to give twenty-five haircuts a day won him the respected moniker "Mr. Ron from Indiana".

Survivors include his wife, Betty (Kirk) Myers; his loving children, Sally Myers and Dan (wife Amy) Myers; step-children, Beth Christian Broschart, Tammy (husband Mark) Laughner, and Kirk (wife Carly) Nigh; grandchildren, Britain A. Wheat and Roman M. Wheat; step-grandchildren, Cooper Nigh, Colbi Nigh, Tiffany Woods, and Bailey Roe; great- grand-child, Tracy J. Wheat; sisters, Joann (husband John) Morris, and Nancy (husband Jim) Blevins.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Kenneth and Dorta (Johnson) Myers; his wife, Mary; sisters, Barbara Maitlen and Cheri Cox; his loving daughter, Susan Myers; and his grandson, Tracy J. Wheat II.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to IU Health Hospice nurses and services for the loving support they gave to Ron.

Services to honor the memory of Ron will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Jerry Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery, Yorktown.

Family and friends may call at Elm Ridge Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday.

Memorial contributions may be directed to IU Health BMH Hospice, 2300 West Gilbert Street, Room 2016, Muncie, Indiana 47303.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 2, 2019
