Ronald Raymond Harty, Sr.
Muncie - Ronald Raymond Harty, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born on Sunday, January 3, 1932, the son of George and Pearl (King) Harty in Muncie, Indiana.
Ronald had worked at Duffy's Tool and Stamping for several years.
He is survived by his son, Ronald Raymond Harty, Jr.; daughter, Cathy Harty; brothers, Larry (Nila) Harty and William E. (Marsha) Harty; sister, Sonya (Bob) Patterson and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Deborah, and seven brothers and sisters.
A graveside service will be held at Tomlinson Cemetery, 5301 South Old State Road 67, Muncie, Indiana, 47302, on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at Tomlinson Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at: elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 20, 2019