Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Tomlinson Cemetery
5301 South Old State Road 67
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Harty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Raymond Harty Sr.


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Raymond Harty Sr. Obituary
Ronald Raymond Harty, Sr.

Muncie - Ronald Raymond Harty, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Sunday, January 3, 1932, the son of George and Pearl (King) Harty in Muncie, Indiana.

Ronald had worked at Duffy's Tool and Stamping for several years.

He is survived by his son, Ronald Raymond Harty, Jr.; daughter, Cathy Harty; brothers, Larry (Nila) Harty and William E. (Marsha) Harty; sister, Sonya (Bob) Patterson and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Deborah, and seven brothers and sisters.

A graveside service will be held at Tomlinson Cemetery, 5301 South Old State Road 67, Muncie, Indiana, 47302, on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at Tomlinson Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at: elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.