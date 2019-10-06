|
|
Ronald Walls
New Castle - Ronald Walls, 73, passed away on October 2, 2019 at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN. He was born on June 5, 1946 in Danville, KY to Claude and Zelpha Walls.
Ron grew up in Muncie, attended Muncie Central High School and later received his Bachelor of Science degree from Ball State University. Ron worked at Westinghouse/ABB for 35 years moving on to the Pathologist Association and then to the Youth Opportunity Center. He was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge in Farmland. Ron was a constant joker, avid fisherman, and was always "tinkering" on little projects.
Ron is survived by his spouse of 52 years, Patricia, his three children Rhonda, Patrick and Jason, his grand-children Christian, Zachary, Taylor-Ann, and Emma.
In accordance with his wishes there will be no funeral services or viewing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service. You may express condolences or share a memory of Ronald at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 6, 2019