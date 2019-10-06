Services
Hinsey Brown Funeral Home
3406 S Memorial Dr
New Castle, IN 47362
(765) 529-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Walls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Walls


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Walls Obituary
Ronald Walls

New Castle - Ronald Walls, 73, passed away on October 2, 2019 at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN. He was born on June 5, 1946 in Danville, KY to Claude and Zelpha Walls.

Ron grew up in Muncie, attended Muncie Central High School and later received his Bachelor of Science degree from Ball State University. Ron worked at Westinghouse/ABB for 35 years moving on to the Pathologist Association and then to the Youth Opportunity Center. He was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge in Farmland. Ron was a constant joker, avid fisherman, and was always "tinkering" on little projects.

Ron is survived by his spouse of 52 years, Patricia, his three children Rhonda, Patrick and Jason, his grand-children Christian, Zachary, Taylor-Ann, and Emma.

In accordance with his wishes there will be no funeral services or viewing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service. You may express condolences or share a memory of Ronald at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now