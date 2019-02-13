|
|
Ronda "Ronna" Joy Billiter Coker
Muncie - Ronda "Ronna" Joy Billiter Coker, 63, of Muncie, passed away on February 7, 2019 at Ball Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle. She did not want to leave her family being the Matriarch, but The Lord had other plans, as she was welcomed into Heaven by God and her loving parents, William and Patsy Billiter, whom she was born unto on June 19, 1955.
She leaves behind: her husband and best friend of 46 years, Charles S. Coker; sons: William Todd Billiter (partner, Kristi) and Charlie H. Coker (partner, Nicole); grandchildren: Dani Jean, Josi Joy, Harley Earl Stuart Billiter, and Uriah; siblings: Terri Elliott, Lois Murphy (partner, Tim), and Marty Billiter; nieces and nephews: Patrice Roysdon (partner, Bo), Billi Jo (partner, Baby), April Amburn, Jamie Burris, Cory Billiter, Chris Billiter, and Johnathon Billiter; Aunts; Uncles; Cousins; Loving Friends; Special Life-Long Friend, Betty Matchett; and Special Sleepover/Trip Girls: Jeanette Rich, Violet Mullenix, Billi Jo, Patrice, Lois, Terri, and April.
Ronna loved to crochet blankets for her grandchildren, go to the beach, listen to music, and spend as much time with her grandchildren as possible.
Ronna was also welcomed into Heaven by her grandson, Jacob Todd Billiter.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service starting at 1:00 p.m., also within the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com . Memorial Contributions may be made to the , 5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278, or by phone, 317-344-7800.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 13, 2019