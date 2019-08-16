Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Ronnald Eugene "Ron" Name


1943 - 2019
Ronnald Eugene "Ron" Name Obituary
Ronnald "Ron" Eugene Name

Hartford - Ronnald "Ron" Eugene Name, 75, passed away at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Kokomo on September 28, 1943 to Everett Lewis Name and Rosaline (Kessler) Name. Both of his parents preceded him in death.

Ron graduated from Kokomo High School in 1961. He served in the United States Air Force From August 9, 1961 to May 21, 1965

He married Paula Irene (Hollingsworth) Name on January 11, 1964 in Galveston, IN.

Ron retired from SBC/AT&T on August 4, 1998 after over 33 years of service working as a Technician.

He was a member of Full Gospel Lighthouse Tabernacle Church, Telephone Pioneers of America, Amateur Trap Shooters Association and NRA. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and deer hunting.

Ron will be sadly missed by his wife, Paula I. Name of Hartford City; sons, Joseph "Joe" D. (wife, Mary Ann) Name of Hartford City and Matthew J. Name of California; grandchildren, Dawn Bookout (Husband Hope), Amanda Pfeifer and Luke A. Name; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, William H. "Bill" (wife, Judy) Name of Kokomo; sister, Martha Ann O'Blenis of Kokomo; several nieces and nephews.

He is also preceded in death by a grandson, Joseph D. Name Jr.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City, IN. Burial will follow at Hartford City Cemetery in Hartford City. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to , 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707

Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 16, 2019
