Ronnie Dale Goodpaster
Grand Island, FL - Ronnie Dale Goodpaster, 76, dedicated husband and father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home in Grand Island, Florida on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Ronnie was born on February 10, 1944, in Yorktown, Indiana. After graduating from Yorktown High School, he worked for Delco Remy, General Motors for 30 years.
Ronnie was married to his loving wife, Karen, for 54 years. They loved to vacation in Canada, Vermont and New Hampshire. They moved from Yorktown to Grand Isle Florida in 2017 where he continued to enjoy his walks, reading and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Karen (Grand Island FL), sons Bret (wife Lisa, Oviedo, FL) and Brad (Grand Isle, FL), grandchildren River and Samuel, brothers Vern and William and sister Linda. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Geneva Goodpaster, brothers Lee Jr., Richard, Carl, Larry, Bernard, sisters Ruby and Sara Lou, and several nieces, nephews.
Donations can be made in his honor to or the .
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020