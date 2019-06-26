|
Ronnie Little Jr.
Muncie - Ronnie E. Little Jr., died suddenly, Saturday June 22, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Ronnie, a lifelong resident of Muncie, Indiana, was born May, 26th 1976 at Ball Memorial Hospital to Ronnie Little and Vicki Slaven. He was a proud union member of the local 1112 for 20 years, working for companies such as Reith & Riley and E&B paving. Ronnie never met a stranger, was always ready with a witty retort, and was loved by everyone that he met. He lived for his daughter and loved his family and friends with his whole heart. A man that loved to do things outside of the box, you could catch him around town with his dog riding astride his Harley, both of which he loved. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He was truly one of a kind.
Surving Ronnie are, Daughter; Kennedy Little; Father; Ronnie Little; Mother; Vicki Slaven; Brothers; Josh and Noah (Taylor) Little; Sisters; Amanda (Eric) McKinley and Nicole (John) Wilt; Step-mother; Merry Redwine, and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by grandparents Arnold and Jewel Little; Aunt; Diane Rose Little, Brother; Ryan Ylovchan, and grandmother; Thelma Slaven.
Visitation for Ronnie will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St. Muncie, IN 47305. Services will follow at 1p.m. with burial at Beech Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press on June 26, 2019