Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Little
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie Little Jr.


1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronnie Little Jr. Obituary
Ronnie Little Jr.

Muncie - Ronnie E. Little Jr., died suddenly, Saturday June 22, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Ronnie, a lifelong resident of Muncie, Indiana, was born May, 26th 1976 at Ball Memorial Hospital to Ronnie Little and Vicki Slaven. He was a proud union member of the local 1112 for 20 years, working for companies such as Reith & Riley and E&B paving. Ronnie never met a stranger, was always ready with a witty retort, and was loved by everyone that he met. He lived for his daughter and loved his family and friends with his whole heart. A man that loved to do things outside of the box, you could catch him around town with his dog riding astride his Harley, both of which he loved. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He was truly one of a kind.

Surving Ronnie are, Daughter; Kennedy Little; Father; Ronnie Little; Mother; Vicki Slaven; Brothers; Josh and Noah (Taylor) Little; Sisters; Amanda (Eric) McKinley and Nicole (John) Wilt; Step-mother; Merry Redwine, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by grandparents Arnold and Jewel Little; Aunt; Diane Rose Little, Brother; Ryan Ylovchan, and grandmother; Thelma Slaven.

Visitation for Ronnie will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St. Muncie, IN 47305. Services will follow at 1p.m. with burial at Beech Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now