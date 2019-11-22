|
Ronnie Writtenhouse
Muncie - Ronnie L. Writtenhouse, 65, was born October 4th, 1954 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Annabelle (George) Writtenhouse and Rex G. Writtenhouse. He attended Wapahani High School and later joined the Army, proudly serving his country. In his younger years, he enjoyed working on the farm and caring for horses. As he grew older his love for animals remained, he cared and raised ducks and loved watching birds. He especially loved receiving friends and visiting loved ones, and attended Sunday services at the nursing home dutifully.
Ronnie is survived by his sisters, Melita (Mark) Ehrlich and Tina (Gerry) Snodgrass; Brothers, Michael, Steven and Ricky Writtenhouse; Daughter, April (Kim) Stamper; Sons, Charles and Jesse Writtenhouse; Grandchildren, Brittany Black and Austin Brown (Writtenhouse); Great-grandchildren, Adridel and Sadie Spagnola; Special step-daughter, Brandy Sorrell; and many nieces and nephews.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents; Son, Steven Brown (Writtenhouse); Sister, Lisa Murray.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Waters Edge Village and ViaQuest Hospice for their excellent care I looking after Ronnie.
Services for Ronnie will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St., Muncie, IN 47305, at 1 p.m. Visitation will take place from 12 p.m. until time of service that day, with Larry Kirkoff officiating. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019