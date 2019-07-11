Rosalie M. Knotts



Muncie - Rosalie M. Knotts, 93, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019 at The Woodlands.



She was born on February 28, 1926 in Muncie, the daughter of Harry and Effie (Mills) Hutchins and graduated from Muncie Central in 1944. On July 6, 1946 in Muncie, she married Kenneth Irwin Knotts.



Rosalie was a lifelong resident of Muncie and worked typing envelopes for Ball Brothers "Blue Books" that were mailed out for .10 cents. She worked at Chevy during WWII "until the boys came back". After the war, she worked as an operator for Indiana Bell for 35 years, retiring in 1983. Her memberships included Main Street United Methodist Church, the Telephone Pioneers and the Women of the Moose.



Surviving are several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and one brother-in-law, Jesse Knotts of Ft. Meyers, FL.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 48 years, Kenneth I. Knotts on July 2, 1994; four sisters-in law, Mildred Mullen, Anne Saylers, Berniece Nash and Louise Gott; and one brother-in law, Donald Knotts.



Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Reverend Nancy Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery - Maxville.



Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019.



Memorial Contributions may be directed to , 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140, Indianapolis, IN 46250 or online at ; or to American Heart & - Midwest Affiliate, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or online at ; or to the .



The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at The Woodlands for the excellent and compassionate care they provided to Rosalie.



