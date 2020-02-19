Services
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
109 W Elm St
Gaston, IN 47342
(765) 358-3535
Rosalina G. Flores


1931 - 2020
Rosalina G. Flores Obituary
Rosalina G. Flores

Gaston - Rosalina G. Flores, 89, of Gaston, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Rosalina was born January 31, 1931 in Bulacan, Philippines to the late Elias and Dorothea (Garcia) Flores. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from PNC College and worked as an elementary teacher in the Philippines. Rosalina was a council member at the Philippine Barangay Center. In the 1980's, Rosalina fulfilled her dream and migrated to the United States with her grandchildren and became a US permanent citizen. Rosalina enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, and watching Fox News. She lived a good life with good memories and had no regrets.

Rosalina is survived by four children, Fernando Contreras (wife Teresita), Florita Contreras, Federico Contreras, and Father Ferdinand Contreras; five grandchildren - Anne Contreras-Melvin(husband Mark), Joanna Contreras (Fiancée Matt), Martin Contreras (wife Giselle), Maria Contreras (Fiancée Billy), and Fatima Lucia Contreras; six great-grandchildren, MJ, James, Rose, Aidan, Liam, and Sarah Patricia; a niece, Lucia Andan; and a nephew, Pete Andan.

Rosalina was preceded in death by her husband, Fernando Contreras Sr.; a daughter, Finina Contreras; and a sister, Soledad Andan.

A private family gathering will be held for Rosalina.

Share a memory and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Rosalina's life with her family and community.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
