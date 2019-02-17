|
|
Rosalind Janice (Abousamra) Gephart
Rochester, MI - Rosalind Janice (Abousamra) Gephart - LOVING WIFE, BELOVED MOTHER, GRANDMOTHER AND FRIEND, 94, passed away February 5, at Ascension Providence Hospital in Rochester, Michigan following a brief illness. She was surrounded by family and friends.
Rosie was born in Elkhart, Indiana on October 11, 1924 to William and Ruth (Jackson) Abousamra. After moving to Muncie, Indiana in 1931, she attended Burris School and graduated in 1942. During World War II, Rosalind worked for the Red Cross where she facilitated the repatriation of injured servicemen. She married Robert Gephart on February 14, 1953, and they were married until his passing on January 10, 1987. While living in Columbus, Indiana, Rosie worked as executive secretary at Cummins Engine Company and upon returning to Muncie, she worked for the Bursar at Ball State University and later as secretary for the head of the social science department. The family moved to Rochester, Michigan in 1966, where she served as head of the payroll department for Rochester Community Schools.
Mrs. Gephart was an active member of First Baptist Church in Troy, Michigan where she was affectionately known as "Grandma Rosie". She was a very outgoing, vivacious, joyous lady who never knew a stranger; she was always ready to smile and laugh. She had a passion for helping others and wanted all those she met to know her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Whom she served faithfully for many years. Love for her Lord, her church family and country characterized her.
Family was always important to Rosie, and she dearly loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Surviving are her two children, Kevin Gephart (Cindy) of Middletown, Delaware and Ruthann Dawley (Clifton) of Rochester Hills, Michigan. Seven grandsons survive: Kevin, Jr., Philip, and Timothy Gephart and Jonathan, Stephen, Benjamin, and Evan Dawley. Nineteen great grandchildren remain as well, with another due in July. Surviving also is a sister Marsha Richardson of Muncie, Indiana, three nieces, two nephews, nine great nieces and five great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, Roger and William Abousamra, and a sister, Helen Stanley.
Services will be Saturday, February 23 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 2601 John R Road, Troy, Michigan, with a brief viewing from 9;00-10;00 beforehand. Burial will be at the Van Hoosen-Jones Cemetery in Rochester Hills, A. J. Desmond and Sons Funeral Directors in Troy are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 17, 2019