Rosalyn Kay Bustos
Muncie - Rosalyn Kay Bustos, 77, Muncie, passed away on March 14, 2019. She was born to the late Frederick and Elizabeth Hickey on March 3, 1942 in Muncie. Rosalyn married the love of her life, Allen L. Bustos. She worked as a Nurse's Aide in area nursing homes. She was a member of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family. She was also an avid QVC and Walmart shopper.
Rosalyn is survived by her loving sons: Fredwick A. Bustos (Shawn Moore) and Joseph A. (Debra) Bustos; brother, Robert L. (Tammy) Hickey; sisters: Diana (Donald) Herron and Joyce (Steve) Hurst; 11 grandchildren: Richard Bustos, Nathan Bustos, Bryan Bustos, Nicholas Bustos, Rachel Henry, Rebeca Parsons, Joseph Bustos, Jr., Justin Bustos, Gary Best, Daniel Beverly, and Fayetta Best; 27 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; four-legged companion, Penny; and special friend, Brian Smith.
Rosalyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Allen L. Bustos; son, Richard A. Bustos; granddaughter, Samantha K. Bustos; and great-granddaughter, Violet K. Johnson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 16, 2019