Rose Marie Higgins
Muncie - Rose Marie Higgins, Muncie, Indiana, passed into spirit Saturday morning, October 31, 2020, surrounded by loving family members.
Rose Marie was a proud feminist and advocate for the rights of women and girls in the various communities in which she lived. Rose Marie was born Thursday, June 18, 1936, in Easton, Pennsylvania, in her grandmother's house on South Fifth Street. She was a graduate of Easton Catholic High School, class of 1954. She received a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Pennsylvania State University and later received a Master's degree in Public Relations and Business from Ball State University in Muncie. Having moved many times, she held various positions in the communications field. She considered her most important work to be her position as a coordinator of the Easton YWCA Women's Center in the early 1970's. She was a founding member of The Women's Council of Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania.
While living in Muncie, at one time or another, Rose Marie was a member of Women in Communications, the Muncie Human Rights Commission, the Mayor's Committee on Handicap Parking, the Fallen Heroes Bridge Committee, League of Women Voters of Muncie, League of Women Voters of Indiana Board of Directors, American Association of University Women, the Circle of Light, the Riley Jones Club, Muncie Noon Kiwanis Club, Westridge Association Board of Directors, Phillips Outdoor Center Board of Directors, Catalina Swim Club Board of Directors, and the Delaware Divers.
Rose Marie was the daughter of Sarah Ruta DiGiacomo and Harry DiEmidio, Italian immigrants who entered the United States through Ellis Island as children circa 1919. They preceded her in death as did an infant sister, Joanne.
She leaves to cherish her memory and make jokes about her, a son, Stephen Raymond Higgins; daughters, Joanne (husband, Stephen) McPherson, Judy Ertlet, and Jacqueline (husband, Edward); grandchildren, Parker Higgins, Harrison Higgins, Katherine McPherson, Sarah Ertlet, Connor McPherson, and Andrew Steffes; and many wonderful cousins and friends.
A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1200 West Riverside Drive, Muncie, Indiana 47303. Interment will take place in St. Anthony's Cemetery in Easton, Pennsylvania at the convenience of the family.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Muncie Animal Shelter, 901 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303; ARF, Animal Rescue Fund, 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303; or a favorite animal shelter or animal rescue organization.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. The Morello Funeral Home has been entrusted with Pennsylvania arrangements.
