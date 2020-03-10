Services
Roselyn J. Collins


1935 - 2020
Roselyn J. Collins Obituary
Roselyn J. Collins

Muncie - Roselyn J. Collins, 84, went to be with the Lord Monday morning, March 9, 2020, at The Waters of Muncie.

She was born in Muncie on November 24, 1935, the daughter of Noah B. and Josephine (Franks) Artrip and graduated from Muncie Central High School.

Rosie was employed at The Delaware County Auditor's Office for over thirty years.

She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, cooking meals, living life to the fullest, bowling, and attended Fountain Square United Methodist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory included two children, James Kelly (Vickie) Collins and Cindy Joan Collins, all of Muncie; two grandchildren, Amber (Charles) Paul and Craig (Brook) Collins; two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Elsie Paul; several cousins, nieces, and nephews; and a special niece like a daughter, Toni (Rusty) Carr.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim Collins; four brothers, Milford "Bud", Ronnie, Jack, and Lloyd Artrip; and two sisters, Hazel Phelps and Madonna Wilson.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Fountain Square Untied Methodist Church. Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday in Beech Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The Collins family would like to give a special thank you to Neeva McFarland CNA and the staff of the Hope Springs Unit at The Waters of Muncie for the love and care given to our mother for the past six years and to Nancy Cross her previous caregiver.

Memorials may be directed to Fountain Square United Methodist Church, 4405 S. Madison St., Muncie, IN 47302 or the , 50 E. 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
