Rosemary Bailey-Lipscomb
Rosemary Bailey-Lipscomb

Rosemary Bailey-Lipscomb, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Rosemary was born to the late Mary and T.J. Bailey on June 21, 1955 in Muncie, IN.

Rosemary was a lifelong resident of Muncie. She graduated from Northside High School in 1973 where she made history for being the first black cheerleader. She worked for the City of Muncie for over 25 years after retiring from the clerk's office. She enjoyed painting and playing spades and dominoes with family and friends in her spare time. She also enjoyed fishing and spending quality time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Rosemary will be remembered by her children, Kulayah Butler, Reginald Lipscomb (wife, Julia), Pennie Lipscomb, Carol Drummer (Preston Allen), and Santana Drummer, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her father, T.J. Bailey, mother, Mary Bailey, aunts Lucille Lacey and Mattie B. Stigler, uncle, Ollie Lacey, brother Roosevelt "Cheeks" Glass, granddaughter, Symore Davis, son, Bilal Lipscomb, and son-in-law Ronald Butler.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 N Macedonia Ave, Muncie, IN (Masks will be required as well as temperature checks for attendees). Immediately following will be a Celebration of Life service officiated by Pastor Robert Scaife. Burial will be at Beech Grove Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home of Richmond, IN.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
