Rosemary Fisher
Rosemary Fisher

Muncie - Rosemary "Rose" Fisher, 76, passed away Wednesday morning November 11, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born on September 16, 1944 in Stearns, Kentucky the daughter of Joe and Agnes (Charles) Barrett.

Rose attended Central High School in 1962 and later had worked for the Knights of Columbus Bingo Hall as a general laborer having served them for over 10 years. Ms. Fisher was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary for many years and enjoyed playing Bingo and Gardening.

Survivors include one son, John Fisher, Muncie; one daughter, Cynthia Annette Butler (Jim), Florida Keys, Florida; one granddaughter, Brook Dillard Bueshing (Logan), Indianapolis; one sister, Mildred Duncan, Muncie; several nieces and nephews; Special friends, Geraldine Morrison, Sheila Wright and Amanda Edwards, all of Muncie and Judy and Mike Saylers; Alexandria.

She is preceded in death by one son; Jim Fisher in 2020; her parents and several siblings.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family has requested a private graveside service be held at Tomlinson Cemetery with Pastor James Bowman officiating.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
