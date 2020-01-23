|
Rosemary Jane (Craw) McAbee
Redkey - Rosemary Jane (Craw) McAbee, 96, passed away on January 22, 2020 in the company of four generations of her family. Rosemary was born to Edgar Craw and Velma (Morris) Craw on November 6, 1923. She married her soul mate Robert McAbee on July 13, 1940, when Rosemary was 16 and Bob was 18. The two enjoyed 69 years of marriage. Early in their courtship, Bob would ride Rosemary on the handlebars of his bike. Rosemary enjoyed tending her flower gardens, cooking, sewing, quilting, reading, playing cards, and visiting with family and friends. She was a homemaker for 80 years and started each day by making her bed. She was a former member of Susanna Wesley, Eastern Star, Indiana Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and Main Street United Methodist Church. She is survived by her daughters: Peggy McAbee, Decatur and Carlotta (Stephen) Flynn, Redkey. Grandchildren: Amy (Tyler) McAbee, Portland; Andrea (Matt) Hinds, Huntington; and Austin (Amy) Flynn, Indianapolis. Six great-grandchildren: Alexis (Briar) Armstrong, Luke (Katie) Rowles, Gabriel Rowles, Olivia Rowles, Ella Hinds, and Elijah Hinds. Great-great-grandsons: Benson and Duke Armstrong. Sister-in-law Sidney Brown, brother-in-law Jerry McAbee, "daughter" Shirley Rogers. She was also Aunt Rosie to several special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Robert McAbee, brothers Max and Robert Craw, sister Betty Rex, and many wonderful relatives and friends. A celebration of 96 years of life will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at MJS Mortuary in Redkey from 1pm to 3pm. Services will be at 3pm with Pastor Joe Hines officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Redkey, IN. A special thanks to the staff of IU Health Jay Hospital for their excellent care in her time of need. Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House in Indianapolis. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020