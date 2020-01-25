Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Rees
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary L. Rees

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary L. Rees Obituary
Rosemary L. Rees

Fishers - Rosemary L. Rees, 90, of Fishers and formerly of Cowan, died late Friday evening, January 24, 2020 at Allisonville Meadows in Fishers. She was born August 5, 1929 in Delaware County and was the daughter of the late Arthur R. & Lileth M. (Hoppes) Martin.

Rosemary was a 1947 graduate of Cowan High School. She and her husband Dale farmed and lived in the Cowan area until their retirement. Rosemary then owned and operated Jack and Jill and Kid's Towne Children's Clothing stores in Muncie and Hartford City. She attended Union Chapel Ministries.

Rosemary is survived by her husband of 72 years Terence Dale Rees of Fishers; her daughter Tamarah Lefevre (Nick) of Sarasota, FL; her son Timothy Rees (Dawn) of Elida, OH; five grandchildren Kevin Lefevre, Angie Wegner, Jill Hiatt, Erin Joseph and Ben Rees; eight great-grandchildren Olivia, Alex, Avery, Sydney, Hannah, Madison, Gabby and Tavi. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son Allan and a sister Gwendolyn.

Funeral Services for Rosemary will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Pastor Glenn Greiner officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. The family request that instead of flowers that memorial contributions be made to ARF (Animal Relief Fund) 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47304, with envelopes provided by the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -