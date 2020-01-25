|
|
Rosemary L. Rees
Fishers - Rosemary L. Rees, 90, of Fishers and formerly of Cowan, died late Friday evening, January 24, 2020 at Allisonville Meadows in Fishers. She was born August 5, 1929 in Delaware County and was the daughter of the late Arthur R. & Lileth M. (Hoppes) Martin.
Rosemary was a 1947 graduate of Cowan High School. She and her husband Dale farmed and lived in the Cowan area until their retirement. Rosemary then owned and operated Jack and Jill and Kid's Towne Children's Clothing stores in Muncie and Hartford City. She attended Union Chapel Ministries.
Rosemary is survived by her husband of 72 years Terence Dale Rees of Fishers; her daughter Tamarah Lefevre (Nick) of Sarasota, FL; her son Timothy Rees (Dawn) of Elida, OH; five grandchildren Kevin Lefevre, Angie Wegner, Jill Hiatt, Erin Joseph and Ben Rees; eight great-grandchildren Olivia, Alex, Avery, Sydney, Hannah, Madison, Gabby and Tavi. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son Allan and a sister Gwendolyn.
Funeral Services for Rosemary will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Pastor Glenn Greiner officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. The family request that instead of flowers that memorial contributions be made to ARF (Animal Relief Fund) 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47304, with envelopes provided by the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020