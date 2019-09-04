Services
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown
118 South 5th
Middletown, IN 47356
765-354-2051
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Rosemary Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary (Cupp) Lewis


1923 - 2019
Rosemary (Cupp) Lewis Obituary
Rosemary (Cupp) Lewis

Middletown - Rosemary (Cupp) Lewis, 96, resident of Middletown passed away at Middletown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Middletown on August 30, 2019.

She was born in Kokomo, Indiana May 16, 1923 the daughter of Wade T. and Versa Irick Cupp. She was a graduate of Wilkinson High School and was a homemaker most of her life.

She was a member of the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Jack Lewis, 5 brothers and 1 sister.

Survivors include her children: Deborah (David) Lively of Middletown, Mark S. (Earline) Lewis of Middletown and Linda (Mike) Walker of Middletown, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown with Pastor James Sandberg officiating.

Friends may call from noon until the time of the services on Wednesday.

Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 4, 2019
