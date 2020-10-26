1/1
Rosetta Tinch
Rosetta Tinch

Muncie - Rosetta (Cox) Tinch left this Earth Saturday October 24th at age 74 to go home to The Lord. Rosetta was born on August 4th, 1946 in Co-Operative, KY to parents Crit and Bertha (Gibson) Cox and after living in other states briefly became a permanent resident of Muncie. Survivors include 4 daughters, Loretta (Tony Pyles) of Greensfork, IN, Sheila Hunt (Trad Smith) of West Alexandria, OH, Tina (Jeff Hall) Oklahoma City and Shanna (Jerry Shields) of Eaton, IN. Rosetta has 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; 3 sisters, Jeniece (John Bright) Muncie, Sue (Mike Kinnett), Muncie and Diana (Richard Hicks) of southern California; 1 brother, Jesse (Connie Cox), Muncie; sister-in-law, Rose E. Cox, Muncie and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Oscar William Tinch, she is preceded in death by an infant son, Johnny Lee; 1 great grandchild; her parents; 2 brothers, Coy and Leroy Cox.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Parson Mortuary Cremation Center with Celebrant Craig Malone officiating. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call at Parson Mortuary Cremation Center on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
