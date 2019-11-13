|
|
Rosie Lee Isom
Muncie - Rosie Lee Isom, 84, transitioned after an extended illness on Oct 30, 2019. She was born on December 25, 1934 in Cleveland, MS. She later relocated to Muncie, IN., where she resided for over 50 years. Rosie was born to Dave and Lottie Jones. Rosie was a homemaker, who enjoyed sports, cooking and spending time with her family and friends. Rosie accepted Christ into her life at an early age. On July 28, 2019 Rosie decided to re-dedicate her life to Christ. Rosie leaves to cherish her memory six sons, Elois Isom, David Isom, Tommie Isom, Donald Isom (all of Muncie, IN). Lawrence Jordan (Ft. Wayne, IN) and Victor Jordan (Indianapolis, IN); three daughters, Shirley Rhodes, Frances Strong (both of Muncie, IN), and Carla Boykin (Ft. Wayne, IN); one sister, Berniece Bradley, (Chicago, Ill); 27 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Lottie Jones, brother Eugene Jones and sister Alene Marshall.
The viewing is from 11:00 - 12 followed by service at noon. Services will be held Saturday November 16, 2019 at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service LLC. 900 Kirby Ave. Muncie, IN 47302 Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019