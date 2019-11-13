Services
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
900 E Kirby Ave
Muncie, IN 47302
(765) 282-2651
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosie Isom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosie Lee Isom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosie Lee Isom Obituary
Rosie Lee Isom

Muncie - Rosie Lee Isom, 84, transitioned after an extended illness on Oct 30, 2019. She was born on December 25, 1934 in Cleveland, MS. She later relocated to Muncie, IN., where she resided for over 50 years. Rosie was born to Dave and Lottie Jones. Rosie was a homemaker, who enjoyed sports, cooking and spending time with her family and friends. Rosie accepted Christ into her life at an early age. On July 28, 2019 Rosie decided to re-dedicate her life to Christ. Rosie leaves to cherish her memory six sons, Elois Isom, David Isom, Tommie Isom, Donald Isom (all of Muncie, IN). Lawrence Jordan (Ft. Wayne, IN) and Victor Jordan (Indianapolis, IN); three daughters, Shirley Rhodes, Frances Strong (both of Muncie, IN), and Carla Boykin (Ft. Wayne, IN); one sister, Berniece Bradley, (Chicago, Ill); 27 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Rosie was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Lottie Jones, brother Eugene Jones and sister Alene Marshall.

The viewing is from 11:00 - 12 followed by service at noon. Services will be held Saturday November 16, 2019 at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service LLC. 900 Kirby Ave. Muncie, IN 47302 Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -