Rosie Marie Russell
Rosie Marie Russell, 85, of Indianapolis, but formerly of Muncie, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. Rosie was born on July 5, 1934 in Muncie to the late Henderson and Pearl (Sharp) Stratton. She attended Muncie schools and went on to college to pursue her love for nursing.
Rosie worked for Ball Memorial Hospital as a Licensed Practical Nurse for 29 years in the Operating Room before she retired. She loved to fish. She was an avid member of both the New Era Baptist Church and the Hawthorne Senior Citizen Group, both in Indianapolis.
Rosie was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and work colleague, and will be missed by many; including her loving son, Anthony D. Stratton (wife, Yvette); 3 grandchildren: Marcy Stratton, Junisha Stratton, and Anthony Stratton II; 2 sisters: Birdie Stratton and Helen Reese; and many friends.
A Home Going Service will be held at a later date due to our current environmental state. Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, has been honored to assist the family during their loss. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020